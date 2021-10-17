Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $4.12 on Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $40.04 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for $4.12 or 0.00006634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.22 or 0.99906151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.99 or 0.06179074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00024481 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 267,382,916 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.