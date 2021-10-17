MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $3,547.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,726.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.27 or 0.06239853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.65 or 0.00302426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.08 or 0.01006279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00087657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.10 or 0.00428315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00315094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00277699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004727 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

