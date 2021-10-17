Mirror Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $230.83 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $230.83 million and $38.90 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00004864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00067654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,741.13 or 0.99506561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.48 or 0.06186658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

