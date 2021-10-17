Mirrored Netflix Reaches Market Cap of $26.90 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and $27,071.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $635.93 or 0.01043862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00072796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.09 or 0.99660062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.08 or 0.06208147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,306 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

