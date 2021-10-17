Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Hits $57.49 on Major Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $57.49 or 0.00092587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $26.24 million and approximately $39,982.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.22 or 0.99906151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.99 or 0.06179074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00024481 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 456,316 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

