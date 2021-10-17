Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 729.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of MHVYF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.94.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.
