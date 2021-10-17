Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 729.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of MHVYF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

