MktCoin (MLM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $296.00

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. MktCoin has a market cap of $36,112.71 and $296.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MktCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MktCoin has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00104660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,682.57 or 1.00450204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.51 or 0.06184481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025676 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

