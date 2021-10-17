MMOCoin (MMO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $516.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $409,445.82 and approximately $516.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.