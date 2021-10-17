ModiHost (AIM) Market Capitalization Hits $217,657.27

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. ModiHost has a total market cap of $217,657.27 and $39,048.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00042825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00200167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00090232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

