Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

NYSE:MHK opened at $184.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

