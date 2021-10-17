Monero Classic Reaches Market Cap of $4.48 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $666.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.46 or 0.00429969 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

