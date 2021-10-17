MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $960.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 235,642,806 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

