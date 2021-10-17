Moneynet Market Capitalization Achieves $423,677.88 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Moneynet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Moneynet has a market capitalization of $423,677.88 and $4.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moneynet has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.00299379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

