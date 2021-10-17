MONK (MONK) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $670,368.86 and approximately $2,161.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MONK has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012387 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001203 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004426 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

