Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,525 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.87% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $82,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $64,041,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $11,062,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEG opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,901,036.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

