Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Moody’s worth $647,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $371.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.90. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.55.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.