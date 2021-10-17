Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.49% of Morningstar worth $607,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Morningstar by 361.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 14.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 24.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $274.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.69. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.75 and a 12-month high of $288.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $4,043,730.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $2,703,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,793 shares of company stock worth $65,065,395 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

