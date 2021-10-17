Moss Coin (MOC) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $58.04 million and $5.15 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moss Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00200937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00091797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Moss Coin Coin Profile

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

