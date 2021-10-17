MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,829 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.61% of MP Materials worth $38,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

MP opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.45 and a beta of 4.34. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

