mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.12 Million

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001621 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00043124 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00203192 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00091566 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.