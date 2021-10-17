mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $41.72 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.72 million and approximately $1.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,956.00 or 1.00057153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00046067 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.09 or 0.00786404 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

