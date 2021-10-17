Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Mueller Water Products worth $17,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MWA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

