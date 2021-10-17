Multiplier Price Down 10.7% This Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $385,405.83 and approximately $23,909.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00104789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.91 or 1.00006560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.20 or 0.06177192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025796 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

