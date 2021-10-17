Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Murphy Oil worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,641,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

MUR opened at $28.52 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

