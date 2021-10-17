MVL (MVL) Hits Market Cap of $205.09 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. MVL has a market cap of $205.09 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00042601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00199416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00090923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,266,905,269 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

