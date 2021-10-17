MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $84.48 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $11.50 or 0.00019205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $264.59 million and approximately $84.48 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00208368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00092186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

