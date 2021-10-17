Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,704.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $860,764.12 and $5,704.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00068693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00073129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00107026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,009.04 or 1.00299966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.25 or 0.06288781 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

