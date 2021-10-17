Nano (NANO) Price Tops $5.31 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00008719 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $707.71 million and approximately $17.84 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,914.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.80 or 0.06254341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00300932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.63 or 0.00995874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00086557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.68 or 0.00426302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.32 or 0.00315714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00277366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.