Nasdacoin Achieves Market Cap of $154,235.24 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $154,235.24 and $9,045.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,148,984 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

