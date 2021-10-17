National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report $179.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.08 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $157.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $718.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $713.54 million to $722.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $749.62 million, with estimates ranging from $718.29 million to $766.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after acquiring an additional 118,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.