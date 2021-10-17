NativeCoin (N8V) Price Tops $0.0286 on Major Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 35.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $708,973.77 and $237.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00090303 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.38 or 0.00381921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00035187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

