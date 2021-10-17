Natixis Decreases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,103 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.