Natixis Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $315.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.66 and its 200 day moving average is $255.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.17.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.