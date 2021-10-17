Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,361,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,954 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

NTCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NTCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 373,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natura &Co will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

