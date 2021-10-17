Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 380,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 175,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NATR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 88,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,091. The stock has a market cap of $306.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.61%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

