Navcoin Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Navcoin has a market cap of $32.03 million and approximately $934,235.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021685 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,846,589 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

