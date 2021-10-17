Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 302,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Neenah stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Neenah has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $843.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Neenah by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Neenah by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Neenah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 93,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

