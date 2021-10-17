Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $457.92 million and $18.75 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,085,842,382 coins and its circulating supply is 28,235,408,975 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

