Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in September

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 1,877,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,250.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 1,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $77.33.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.