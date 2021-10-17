Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $8.83 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,968.65 or 0.99981485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00053781 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.69 or 0.00786640 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001665 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004400 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,750,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

