Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 560,100 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NETE stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 51,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Net Element has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Net Element will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 15,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $167,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,584 shares in the company, valued at $218,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Wolberg sold 43,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $468,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,368 shares of company stock worth $772,655. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Net Element during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Net Element during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Net Element during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Element during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net Element by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.

