Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 477,838 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.06% of Stratasys worth $44,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,678,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after acquiring an additional 317,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 595,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $30,269,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,123,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.