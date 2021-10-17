Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Okta worth $37,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.00 and its 200 day moving average is $243.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock worth $38,937,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.