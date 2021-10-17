Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,091 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $175.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

