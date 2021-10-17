Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 126,337 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,337 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $40,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

SHLS opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 94.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

