Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 252,989 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,989 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.43% of Kimco Realty worth $38,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

