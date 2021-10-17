Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,221 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $49,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,071,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $10,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $297.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $200.03 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

