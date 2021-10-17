Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $44,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $53,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $314.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,797 shares of company stock worth $5,391,814 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

