Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,995 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.30% of Five9 worth $36,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Five9 by 645.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Shares of FIVN opened at $153.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.84 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

