Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $35.99 Million Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,942 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Oak Street Health worth $35,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $1,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 846,906 shares of company stock worth $45,034,820. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSH shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of OSH opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

